HyperDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $436,164.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $436,164.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00067639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00739106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.00 or 0.06006511 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

