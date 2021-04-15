HyperExchange Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,528.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $32,528.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00068475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00271194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.38 or 0.00746255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,390.55 or 0.99932013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.33 or 0.00854958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

