Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0168 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $90,727.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.32 or 0.00737939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.41 or 0.05856049 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

