I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in March

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of IMAHF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. I-Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
I-Minerals Company Profile
