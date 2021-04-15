IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $248.60 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.36.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

