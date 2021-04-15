Ï„Bitcoin Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $40,082.33 or 0.63005032 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00269827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.19 or 0.00743807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,270.41 or 0.99454149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.02 or 0.00850418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

