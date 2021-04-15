Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ICNAF remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,175. Icanic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

