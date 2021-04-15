Iconic (ICON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,603.16

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 549.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Iconic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic has traded up 582.9% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic has a market capitalization of $32,603.16 and $3.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

Iconic is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Iconic is a blockchain based application platform that wants to make blockchain application integration more attractive for new parties by simplifying integration processes and adding practical user funcionality. ICN uses a new algorithm dubbed “ICONIC Stake” and has a total supply of 520 thousand coins. “

Buying and Selling Iconic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.