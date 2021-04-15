Ideaology (IDEA) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Ideaology has a market cap of $6.08 million and $635,045.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00716655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00088132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.16 or 0.05921530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

