Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $250.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Identiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

