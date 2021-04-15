iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 131,562 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 325.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.