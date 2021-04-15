imbrex Achieves Market Cap of $213,633.37 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $213,633.37 and $24.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00067639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00739106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033669 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.00 or 0.06006511 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.