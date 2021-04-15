Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in March

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMUN remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,385,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,424.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. Immune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

