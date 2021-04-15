Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in March

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMUN remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,385,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,424.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. Immune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile
