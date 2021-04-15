ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.06

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.26 ($0.12). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 9.55 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,091,131 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.06.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

