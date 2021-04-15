Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.18.

IMO stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.60.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

