Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.18.
IMO stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.60.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
