Incent Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $448,213.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00746818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,626.02 or 0.99407713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.68 or 0.00858236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

