Indexed Finance Price Reaches $12.52 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $12.52 or 0.00019898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 163% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $3.29 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00068037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00275482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.62 or 0.00733710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,544.87 or 0.99409787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.79 or 0.00853188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.