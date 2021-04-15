Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 133,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.9% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.