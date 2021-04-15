Injective Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $227.73 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $227.73 million and approximately $39.63 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $14.18 or 0.00022358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.00752437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06165069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

INJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

