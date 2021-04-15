Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.15 million and $2,825.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00065152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00712496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00087917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.14 or 0.05822707 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.