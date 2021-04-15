Innova Price Tops $0.0958 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Innova has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $660,934.65 and $2,680.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

