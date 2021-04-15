Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 36,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

