Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.20

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and traded as low as $6.80. Inpex shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 2,329 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

