Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.34. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 61,552,557 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INPX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,060,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

