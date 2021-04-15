Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.34. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 61,552,557 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%.
About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.
