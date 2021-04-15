Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30.
- On Monday, March 29th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00.
NYSE GMS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 198,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $44.77.
Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GMS Company Profile
GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.
