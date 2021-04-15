Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30.

On Monday, March 29th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of GMS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 198,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $44.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

