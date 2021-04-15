Insider Buying: Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS) Director Jean Dion purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,977,800.

Jean Dion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Dion purchased 26,000 shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,540.00.

RDS traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.28. 33,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,577. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.48 million and a P/E ratio of 137.50.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of two properties, which covers an area of 2,159.58 hectares. The company's flagship property is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 21 claims covering a total area of 637.43 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern QuÃ©bec.

