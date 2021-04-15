Insider Selling: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.

Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 43,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $269.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

