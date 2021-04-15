Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 367,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $24.47.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.