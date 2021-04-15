Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells 68,754 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at C$64,544,371.78.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.28. 204,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The company has a market cap of C$17.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.37. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$58.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.27.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

