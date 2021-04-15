Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Sells 16,965 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $2,310,798.04.

Shares of AMJ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 303,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,647. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

