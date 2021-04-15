Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $12.83 on Thursday, hitting $198.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.86. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.53 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,845,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

