Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 5,958 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $12.83 on Thursday, reaching $198.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,889. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.86. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $218.09.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.