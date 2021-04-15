Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 5,958 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $12.83 on Thursday, reaching $198.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,889. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.86. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $218.09.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.