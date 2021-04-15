Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12.

On Friday, January 22nd, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. 172,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1,510.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 38.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.