Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$40,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,507,320.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,470.00.

RUP stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 70,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$700.77 million and a PE ratio of -85.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

