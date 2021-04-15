Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,019.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,039,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.