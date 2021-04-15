Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total transaction of C$25,905.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,330 shares in the company, valued at C$869,224.27.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded up C$0.89 on Thursday, hitting C$22.42. 69,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -98.26.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1697674 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.