Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 31,423 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.76. 3,320,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.39. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
