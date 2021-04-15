Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 31,423 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.76. 3,320,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.39. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

