Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.32. 406,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.