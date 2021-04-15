Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57,162.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $57,162.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,661,631 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

