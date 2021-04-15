Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Update

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. Insurance Australia Group has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insurance Australia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

