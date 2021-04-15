Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Achieves Market Cap of $18,673.60

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $18,673.60 and approximately $64,211.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.51 or 0.00729311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.19 or 0.05770040 BTC.

ITT is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

