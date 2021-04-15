Inter Pipeline Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3832 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of IPPLF stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPPLF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

