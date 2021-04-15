Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$18.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been assigned a C$18.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

IPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.08.

Shares of IPL stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 550,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$9.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.44.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

