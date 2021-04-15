Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.08.

IPL traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$17.94. 528,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,855. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$9.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

