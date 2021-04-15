InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,562. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

