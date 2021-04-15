InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,562. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $75.20.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.