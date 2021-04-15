Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) PT Raised to GBX 2,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

LON:ICP traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,034 ($26.57). The stock had a trading volume of 125,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,573. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,036 ($26.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,877.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,660.70.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

