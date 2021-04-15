International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. AlphaValue raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

ICAGY opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

