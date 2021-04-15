International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

