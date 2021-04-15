International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 167804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

