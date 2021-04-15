International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to $5.50 at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS IPCFF remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

